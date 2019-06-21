The Worst Streets in Philadelphia

S. Swanson Street in South Philadelphia is the worst-rated street in Philadelphia, according to an analysis by the City Controller's office of completed road repairs. The Controller's Street Defect Repair Rating rates continuous street segments from 0 to 100, based on the number of repairs from 2013 to 2018 and the length of the street. Shown below are the 10 streets with the worst ratings, excluding smaller streets with fewer than 500 repairs. About 80 percent of all repairs are for potholes.

Click on the map for more information.

SOURCE: City Controller's Office

JOHN DUCHNESKIE / Staff Artist