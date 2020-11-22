Any plan must address how the pandemic will send poverty’s roots even deeper into our soil. It will demand a more radical set of questions and solutions. For example, where is the future of jobs and training if entire sectors that once provided jobs – retail, hospitality and restaurants – are severely battered, if not decimated? How much access to federal benefits will be viable given that Congress remains deadlocked over releasing the barest cash assistance to millions who have been suffering for months unable to work or pay rent, to say nothing of city and state budgets being wrecked in the process? While Philadelphia’s city budget has grown dramatically, experts were sounding alarms even before the pandemic about the city’s capacity to weather an economic downturn.