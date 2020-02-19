This disconnect was made stark recently in a report by PathWays PA working with the University of Washington. Their “Overlooked and Undercounted” brief found that it actually requires a salary of $70,000 for a family of four in Philadelphia to be self-sufficient. Inquirer reporter Alfred Lubrano points out that 60% of households in the city take in less than $60,000 a year. In the suburbs, the self-sufficiency standard is even higher, requiring an $88,000 annual salary. This data clearly has huge implications for how we measure -- and try to improve -- the health of the region.