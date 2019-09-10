A volunteer firefighter did the right thing when he attempted to resign last month from the Bon Air Fire Company in Haverford Township after his past interest in joining an extremist group called the Proud Boys was brought to light. And after being shut down Sept. 4 by the township for refusing to accept Bruce McClay Jr.'s resignation, the company on Monday properly did so, and was promptly reinstated. But the issues of personal and public accountability, as well as whether, where, and when to seek limits on First Amendment freedoms of expression and association, resonate far beyond the suburban Delaware County town of 50,000.