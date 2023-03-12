Mayoral candidates need real plans to fix the city’s troubled schools | Editorial

The number one reason households with school-age children leave Philadelphia is for “better schools.” That is a blistering indictment of a failed system and a flashing warning sign for the city’s future. The next mayor must make fixing the long-troubled public schools a top priority.

Unlike when the state controlled the schools from 2001 to 2017, the mayor now has the power to shape the city’s public schools through the appointment of the nine-member school board, contract negotiations with the powerful teachers’ union, and through the use of the bully pulpit.

The mayor, along with City Council, also determines how much city taxpayers contribute to the School District’s nearly $4 billion annual budget and must be able to cajole more funding from Harrisburg — especially in the wake of the landmark court ruling that found Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional.

Here’s why the schools matter: Quality education can reduce crime and poverty. So as the schools go, so goes Philadelphia.

Given the stakes, voters should consider the education platforms of the nine viable candidates running for mayor in the Democratic primary, since whoever wins will likely be elected Philadelphia’s 100th mayor in November.

State Rep. Amen Brown’s candidacy could upend the city’s schools because one of his biggest campaign contributors is Jeffrey Yass, a Main Line billionaire who has spent millions of dollars backing pro-charter school candidates and causes.

Given Yass’ deep-pocketed backing, one would think Brown would have a detailed and compelling education plan. But his website devotes just four paragraphs to education. He references school choice but offers no specifics. Critics contend charters siphon funding from public schools, and generally do not perform much better. Voters must hear more about Brown’s education plans.

Jeff Brown, the grocery store magnate, is largely self-funding his mayoral bid, so at least he won’t be beholden to one-issue donors.

Brown’s campaign website says a critical issue for Philadelphia’s public schools is the “lack of equity.” He said parents should not have to “leave the city to find quality public education for their children” or “fight for the few slots in magnet schools.” How Brown plans to solve those problems, though, remains unclear.

Former Judge James M. DeLeon’s website lists a series of bullet points on education, starting with “citywide listening sessions.” If candidates and officials would actually listen, they would hear that Philadelphians are tired of talking and are eager for action. After all, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. just paid a gaggle of consultants $450,000 to help smooth his move to Philadelphia, which included a listening tour.

DeLeon also says he wants to replace the “school-to-prison curriculum with school-to-work.” OK, but how? DeLeon proposes an “assessment” of English and math literacy and state test scores. What’s to assess? Philadelphia’s test scores are among the lowest in the country.

Allan Domb, the former city councilmember and real estate magnate, said one of the reasons he is running for mayor is because the city has an “education crisis.” During his seven years on City Council, Domb donated his $142,751 annual salary to the schools.

Domb wants to modernize the school system and expand the curriculum to teach financial literacy, technology, and entrepreneurship. He wants students to have the option to go to school four days a week and work the other day to create a job pipeline. That’s a start; let’s hear more.

If former City Councilmember Derek Green’s mayoral website is any indication of his focus on schools, then students may be in trouble. Green’s site doesn’t mention education.

Former City Councilmember Helen Gym became known as an education activist and rabble-rouser who protested the state takeover of the city schools. She worked as a public school teacher, then founded a charter school but later became a critic of charters. At a mayoral forum, Gym dodged a question if she is for or against charters.

Gym’s education plan includes modernizing school buildings, addressing the teacher shortage, and “reengaging families back into our schools.” Gym was endorsed by the powerful Philadelphia teachers’ union. Whether that benefits students is unclear, since entrenched teachers’ unions can be a roadblock to reform, especially when it comes to seniority and weeding out bad teachers.

Cherelle L. Parker, a former city councilmember and state representative, said “building a first-class modern education system” is a key to lifting students out of poverty. Sounds good. How’s it going to happen?

Parker, who was endorsed by the Philadelphia Building Trades Council, proposed an apprenticeship program to train students to build affordable housing in the city. As a state representative, she led an effort to pass a $2 per-pack cigarette tax to raise money for Philadelphia schools.

Maria Quiñones-Sánchez chaired City Council’s education committee and founded the city’s first bilingual charter school, Eugenio Maria de Hostos, run by ASPIRA, which operated two other schools whose charters were revoked.

Quiñones-Sánchez’s campaign website offers one of the more detailed education plans, which includes ensuring elementary students can walk to safe and welcoming schools and giving high school students options to prepare for a career, college, and beyond. She also wants to make the Community College of Philadelphia free to all students. Great idea, but we also must bolster K-12.

As the former city controller and Wall Street executive, Rebecca Rhynhart understands finances and data. Her education plan includes implementing accountability metrics and appointing a school board that shares in her vision for improving schools.

Rhynhart’s mayoral website references “urgently fixing our public schools to give all of our children the real chance to reach their potential,” but is short on details for someone who is data-driven.

Fixing Philadelphia’s schools could be a game changer for the city. But for that to happen, we need a mayor who will think big, aim high, and has the gravitas to transform the schools.

No more lip service, please. What students need are results.

We want to hear from you: Send us your letters detailing what you would like to see from the next mayor. Letters may be sent to letters@inquirer.com and should include your name, address, and phone number where you can be reached.