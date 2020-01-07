According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D, NY), the administration did not inform Congress -- the branch with the constitutional authority to authorize war and the power of the purse -- before the attack was carried out. On Wednesday, almost a full week after the assassination, Trump administration officials are scheduled to brief Senators on the situation behind closed doors. Meanwhile, House Democrats are planned to vote on a War Powers Resolution that would to limit Trump from unilaterally using force against Iran.