The 2017 lawsuit by Philadelphia was unrelated to Wells Fargo’s accounts scandal, though it did allege that the “systemic problems within Wells Fargo that enabled the unlawful sales practices to flourish” also “enabled Wells Fargo to engage in the long-standing pattern and practice of unlawful mortgage lending.” The city’s complaint alleged that Wells Fargo’s discrimination against minorities has been an issue since 2004, finding that, according to data, African-American borrowers in Philadelphia with a credit score above 660 were nearly 2.6 times more likely to receive a more expensive or risky loan than a white borrower. A Latino borrower, the lawsuit alleged, was nearly 2.1 times more likely.