Wisely, Pennsylvania’s independent Environmental Quality Board voted 13-6 earlier this week to advance a separate gubernatorial executive order to join RGGI. But the new GOP measure would mandate that only the legislature could make such a decision. The bill also would prohibit the state Department of Environmental Protection from taking any other action "designed to abate, control or limit carbon dioxide emissions” without getting the legislature’s permission. This would put politicians and their industry patrons, not scientists or other professionals, in charge of Pennsylvania’s air quality.