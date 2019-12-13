Sentenced to 18 months after pleading guilty to a health care fraud-related charge, former Willow Grove and Cherry Hill addiction center owner Joseph Lubowitz — who was once something of a celebrity in local recovery circles — told a federal courtroom he’s sorry for illegally profiting from the pain of people he was supposed to help, and wants to make amends. But federal, state, and local agencies also need to take more responsibility to regulate and oversee addiction treatment and recovery facilities, programs, and residences, which are proliferating due to the opioid abuse epidemic and sometimes exploit desperately ill human beings. Slapdash oversight and ad hoc regulations more suited to a bygone era of boarding houses are enabling the profiteers.