Last year, California’s legislature passed a bill to allow San Francisco to open a supervised injection site. Then-Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed the bill. Brown’s successor, Gavin Newsome, indicated that he is open to the idea. The bill was reintroduced in February and passed the assembly in the end of May, it is now in the senate. If Newsome signs the bill, California will be the first state in the nation to legalize supervised-injection sites.