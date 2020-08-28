SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards warned Pennsylvania legislators last week that draconian cuts in regional rail, subway, trolley, and bus service are inevitable without Harrisburg’s help in devising permanent solutions to the authority’s money woes. Her testimony during a virtual House Transportation Committee meeting was not an occasion for the first such dire prediction; the authority’s ‘doomsday’ response to a 2013 funding crunch included a strikingly similar route map of an eviscerated SEPTA with fewer lines, routes, and stations. And ever since SEPTA was established by the state in the 1960s, it has been underfunded in comparison with similar systems in Boston and Chicago — and has regularly found itself trudging hat-in-hand to Harrisburg.