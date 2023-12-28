Gov. Shapiro should seize the chance to help SEPTA in its time of need | Editorial

In his first year in office, Gov. Josh Shapiro has cultivated a reputation as a man of action. Few will forget his rapid response to the partial collapse of a section of I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia in June, which saw a temporary bridge constructed in just 12 days. It was a stunning display of how effective government can be when it wants to. Commuters and truckers who travel the corridor breathed a sigh of relief.

For Pennsylvania’s public transit users, however, that same sense of urgency and responsibility from state officials has not materialized.

Despite pleas from SEPTA, the commonwealth’s largest public transit agency, the long-delayed state budget deal did not include any increased funding for public transportation.

SEPTA now faces an operating deficit of around $240 million in 2024 and expects to make devastating service cuts, raise fares significantly, and explore more radical options for cost reductions.

While few in Harrisburg strongly opposed more money for public transportation, fewer still strongly supported it. Without explicit advocacy from the governor, SEPTA was left behind over other funding priorities — even though far more people rely on the transit system (about 700,000 riders) than use the Philadelphia corridor of I-95 (roughly 160,000 drivers) on a typical day.

SEPTA’s proposed solution to its funding woes was asking legislators to approve an increase in the share of state sales tax revenue devoted to paying for public transportation.

The sales tax itself would not increase, but the Public Transportation Trust Fund — which directs funding to public transit across the state — would receive a greater allocation of the money generated by the sales tax, to 6.4% from 4.4%.

SEPTA’s share, about $190 million, would have helped prevent what are expected to be “draconian service reduction and extraordinary fare increases,” according to SEPTA CEO Leslie S. Richards.

Of course, there is likely no shortage of advisers who will tell Shapiro there is little political upside to supporting transit. After all, the issue was not a major part of his campaign. And for many Pennsylvanians, public transit is simply not part of their daily life. Nor is it for about 45% of Americans, who have no access to public transportation at all.

But despite its consistent underappreciation during state and local budget season, SEPTA is an essential part of the regional economy.

When Philadelphia successfully bids for events like the FIFA World Cup, a papal visit, or a political convention, the transit network is a big part of the picture. While Amazon officials may have ultimately relied on a less-than-objective decision-making process for choosing a home for their new headquarters, Chicago and Philadelphia were strong contenders, largely because of our public transit systems. Even outside the city, access to transit is a key selling point for employers and residents alike.

Shapiro should seize this opportunity to help SEPTA in its time of need. Perhaps the most helpful step the governor could take on the agency’s behalf is to build the trust fund allocation change into his next budget in the spring — and work with the legislature to get the measure passed on time.

» READ MORE: Kudos for SEPTA as it shows signs of getting back on track | Editorial

SEPTA officials have some leeway before they have to implement and announce cuts. If Shapiro’s next budget includes the funding, the agency might be able to avoid significant service changes and forestall other reductions by raising fares (which haven’t increased in six years).

Public transportation needs a champion in Harrisburg. Like he did with the I-95 collapse, Shapiro should meet the moment.