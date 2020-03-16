Elected officials across Pennsylvania ought to recognize that capital improvements are not just essential for replacing antiquated infrastructure, such as the Crum Creek Viaduct in Delaware County. Modernizing the trolley system, redesigning the bus network, buying new rolling stock — including hybrid and electric buses — will help make SEPTA relevant for its ridership and therefore, more likely to be economically sustainable. The improvements are an investment in capacity, and in an economic future that will depend on the mobility mass transit makes possible. When it comes to funding SEPTA, partisanship and parochialism ought to take a back seat.