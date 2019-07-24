The discrepancy between the cash fare and the Key Card fare has drawn complaints from advocates for the poor. They argue that the initial cost of a Key Card — almost $6 — could be prohibitive, particularly if people have to buy multiple cards for their children. The Pew report found more than half of commuters making less than $25,000 a year used weekly or monthly passes. Previous SEPTA reviews of ridership patterns showed low-income Philadelphians tended to take more transfers, and a study from the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission concluded they were twice as likely to pay cash for their commutes than higher income riders.