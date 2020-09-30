But SEPTA ran into trouble when it recently refused an ad calling attention to racial disparities in home loans, from the Center for Investigative Reporting, calling it too political. The Center filed suit, backed by the ACLU, claiming that SEPTA was infringing on its right to free speech, and the court found that SEPTA was unable to articulate clear, consistent standards for what ads it considered political in nature. This introduced the possibility that SEPTA, a government agency, could end up picking and choosing which messages could air in a public forum based on viewpoint, in violation of the First Amendment. Hence the decision that SEPTA must change its policy — the third such decision since 2015.