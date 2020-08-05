COVID-19 concerns led SEPTA to shut down seven Regional Rail lines April 9; trains began rolling again June 29 on all but the Chestnut Hill West and Cynwyd lines. Alarmed that those two historically low-ridership lines might not be revived — SEPTA officials say they will be, although there’s no timeline yet — in July the 5th Square organization, which describes itself as an urbanist political action committee, posted a petition online calling for restoration and increased frequency of service on both lines. The petition also calls on SEPTA to lower the standard $5.25 one-way fare between most city stations along Regional Rail to match the $2.50 cost of single bus, trolley, and subway rides within Philadelphia. As of Tuesday the petition had more than 300 signatures.