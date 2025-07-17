Sharif Street can run for Congress, but he shouldn’t run the state Democratic Party at the same time | Editorial

How many jobs are too many? For Sharif Street — state senator, Pennsylvania Democratic Party chairman, and now candidate for the 3rd Congressional District — the answer appears to be: The more the merrier.

Street already had sizable responsibilities in his dual role, leading state Democrats and representing the interests of Philadelphians in Harrisburg. Now that he’s also running for Congress to succeed retiring Rep. Dwight Evans, both Gov. Josh Shapiro and Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin have publicly questioned whether Street may have overextended himself.

Shapiro (who, alongside former Gov. Tom Wolf and former Sen. Bob Casey, backed a different candidate for party chair) said, “I’m not sure how you can be the leader of the Democratic Party while you’re engaged in a Democratic primary fight.” The DNC’s Martin urged Street to make a choice: “Pick one or another of those, right?”

They have a point.

Given that the GOP has chosen to unquestionably support President Donald Trump’s agenda of economic malfeasance, cultural division, and authoritarian cruelty, the stakes for Pennsylvania’s 2026 elections couldn’t be higher. The state Democratic Party must have a leader who is focused on victory for Democratic candidates in the general election, not his own triumph in a primary.

With states like Texas taking gerrymandering to a new level, Pennsylvania’s districts represent a significant slice of the actual competitive congressional seats in the country. Without victories in contested seats like Bucks County’s 1st District, the Lehigh Valley’s 7th District, Northeast Pennsylvania’s 8th District, and South-Central Pennsylvania’s 10th District, the Republican Party would struggle to pass destructive legislation like the Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Next year is also critical at the state level.

Pennsylvanians are waiting to see whether the Republican-held state Senate will fund public transportation across the commonwealth. With half those districts up for reelection, Democrats will be hoping to hold all of the seats they currently have, and could target state senators like Frank Farry, Jarrett Coleman, and Tracy Pennycuick to flip the chamber. If this year’s budget does not include adequate, long-term funding for public transportation, shifting control of the state Senate may be the only way to keep the trains running.

These stakes underline the importance of having someone in charge whose top priority is taking back power for his party, not adding to his own.

Street’s leadership role also represents a conflict of interest, with candidates and political staffers who support his opponents dependent on the state party for fundraising, turnout, and other essential parts of a campaign.

Political attacks that might be necessary to triumph in his primary could backfire on the party later, especially given the already testy relations between establishment Democrats and frustrated progressives.

Additionally, the roles of a candidate and a party chair often overlap. When Street makes fundraising calls, will he prioritize his congressional race or the statewide party? Until next spring’s primary concludes, how can it not garner most of Street’s attention?

To be sure, Street should run for Congress if he feels he can make a difference there. Voters in the 3rd District have not experienced a true contested primary since Chaka Fattah challenged Lucien Blackwell 30 years ago.

Street, State Reps. Morgan Cephas and Chris Rabb, and physician Dave Oxman — along with anyone else willing to run — all have the right to pursue the seat and contribute to a vibrant exchange of ideas. But only Street seeks to do so while holding the top leadership position within the party.

If he is set on his congressional bid, Street should do the right thing and resign as state party chair.