Gov. Josh Shapiro, DNC chair Ken Martin question whether Sharif Street should remain state party chair while running for Congress

Gov. Josh Shapiro and Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin said this week that they think State Sen. Sharif Street should consider stepping down as Pennsylvania’s state party chair as he runs for U.S. Congress.

The comments from the two Democratic heavyweights come as Street this month announced his campaign for the Third Congressional District, a seat representing half of Philadelphia that has been held by retiring Rep. Dwight Evans since 2016.

Shapiro told reporters Monday in the state Capitol that he questions whether Street could do both jobs of running for Congress in a contested primary and leading the state party as the “unifying figure” it needs. Martin, separately, this weekend told The Inquirer he wants Pennsylvania’s state party to get all the attention it deserves.

“Pick one or another of those, right?” Martin said.

Street responded to those comments in a statement Monday, vigorously defending his record and saying he wanted to talk with grassroots members of the party before making a final decision.

“The question of whether I should continue serving as Party Chair while running for Congress is one I’ve been actively discussing with Governor Shapiro, Chairman Martin, and other party leaders,” Street said.

“I take those conversations seriously,” Street said. “At the same time, I’m committed to hearing directly from the grassroots Democrats who built this party and whom I’ve always seen as the heart of our success.”

Democrats next year hope to reelect Shapiro, win back several congressional seats, maintain their state House majority, and reclaim parts of their base that drifted toward President Donald Trump. Plus, there are three Democratic state Supreme Court justices up for retention in the 2025 general election that Democrats see as a must-win.

Both Shapiro and Martin suggested that juggling all of that along with a likely crowded and contentious congressional campaign could be too much but that it is ultimately up to Street to decide.

Still, as leaders in the national party, their comments could hold significant sway. The suggestion comes in the wake of the 2024 election, where Democrats faced bruising losses in Pennsylvania and nationwide, leading to questions surrounding the party’s future leadership.

“I’m not sure how you can be the leader of the Democratic Party while you’re engaged in a Democratic primary fight,” Shapiro added Monday. “That’s his decision to make; you’ll have to ask him.”

Shapiro and Street have sparred over party leadership before. Shapiro had backed a different candidate to lead Pennsylvania’s Democratic Party when Street ran for the post but has since been publicly supportive of his leadership.

Martin, the DNC chair, told The Inquirer during a swing through Philadelphia this weekend for the National Association of Counties’ annual meeting that he wants the state party to invest in more staff to go out into communities to reach people, attempt to reverse voter-registration trends that have for years favored Republicans and boost support with Latino voters who swung heavily for Trump in the state in November.

He conceded that for Street to take on that mantle while campaigning gave him some reservations.

“I think it’s hard to do both,” Martin said. “If I’m being really honest, I think Sharif has done a good job at the state party. I’m a huge supporter of his, for sure, as chair, but I want to make sure that the party is as strong as possible going into next year, so he’ll have to make a decision about what he thinks is best.”

Martin said he wants to make sure the state party has “all the attention it deserves” going into these critical elections.

Defending his record

Street, 51, has led Pennsylvania Democrats as chair since 2022 and is the first Black person to lead the state party. Democrats in Pennsylvania picked up big wins that year, including electing Shapiro governor, only to lose the presidency and a key Senate seat in 2024.

Turnout continued to drop in Philadelphia, including in the Third Congressional District, last year as Trump significantly improved his margins there. The Pennsylvania state House was a rare bright spot for Democrats, though, as they were able to hang onto a narrow majority.

“I’ve helped lead our party from a period of tough losses into an era of historic wins,” Street said in a lengthy statement, chronicling the party’s successes since his election.

He credited the victories with “a bottom-up approach that puts our grassroots leaders — county chairs, committee members, and everyday Democrats — at the center of our strategy."

Philadelphia Democratic Party Chair Bob Brady has headed the city party since 1986, including during the 21 years he served in Congress. He said having a party chair who is in Congress brings clout and access to the job and can be beneficial.

“It’s up to him, but I don’t think it hurts at all,” Brady said. He was irked to hear that Martin had weighed in with skepticism given the support Brady said Street gave him in a contentious national party chair battle earlier this year.

“Ken Martin should mind his own business,” Brady said.

Phil Heasley, chair of the Butler County Democrats, who also organizes “Demstock,” an annual gathering of rural Democrats in the state, said there’s a lot of support for Street among committee people from rural areas.

“He made a promise to rural counties that he was going to be there for us and that we would be heard, and as a senator and as chair of the party he has kept that promise,” Heasley said. “I am confident that he can continue serving us as we move into this year and the next.”

If Street were to step down from his post, state Democratic Party Vice Chair Peggy Grove would serve as interim chair until a special election is held by the state Democratic committee to fill the vacancy.

The Third District is the most Democratic in the country, and has drawn interest for Street, who already racked up some union endorsements in the city. State Rep. Chris Rabb is also running, as is Dave Oxman, an intensive care physician from Philadelphia. State Rep. Morgan Cephas, who represents West Philadelphia, has also indicated an interest in running.

In Pennsylvania, state lawmakers do not need to resign to run for another office.