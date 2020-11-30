This is a black eye for the city on many fronts, including the fact that the city has sued the state for the ability to impose stronger gun control laws. This debacle is ammunition for state lawmakers who don’t think the city can be trusted. That’s why both the Mayor and City Council should be raising hell over this issue. Council should also reanimate a 2010 bill that started the process of eliminating the office of Sheriff and re-assigning its duties – and its $27 million budget – to more appropriate agencies. When that bill died, so did any hope that the history of incompetence, mismanagement and waste that’s been enabled for decades might be rewritten.