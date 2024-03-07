A wake-up call for Comcast Spectacor’s Sports Complex dream proposal | Editorial

At first blush, Comcast Spectacor’s proposal to build apartments, hotels, restaurants, retail shops, and a 5,500-seat performance venue at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex sounds exciting.

But the $2.5 billion project has more questions than answers. For starters: Is it even a serious plan, or a contrived attempt to derail the proposed $1.55 billion Sixers arena in Center City?

Even Comcast Spectacor concedes much of its plan is aspirational. That sounds more like wishful thinking, which would align with the company’s track record.

For close to two decades, Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center, has floated mixed-use development plans for the stadium district. But the only thing to show for all the talk is a sports bar and a depressing casino.

The company, which is owned by the cable giant Comcast Corp., said its development plans have nothing to do with the Sixers arena proposal on East Market Street. That’s hard to believe, given that Comcast Spectacor has been working hard to quash the Sixers arena.

If anything, the Sixers’ proposal shows the benefits of competition. The city now has two major development deals to consider.

A true test of Comcast Spectacor’s seriousness will be if it goes ahead with its plans if the Sixers move to Center City. But even if the Sixers stayed in South Philly, Comcast Spectacor’s project faces major hurdles.

The first phase seems the most realistic. It calls for a $12 million renovation to the sports bar at the stadium district, Xfinity Live! That would be followed by building a small performance venue and retail space expected to open in 2027, and a hotel the following year. Comcast Spectacor said it and other investment partners would fund the first phase of the project.

The second phase is more blue-sky thinking. It calls for 2,000 residential units, office space, a second hotel, more retail, green space, and parking garages. The funding for this piece is unclear. Also unknown is if taxpayers would be asked to help pay for it.

A big question is if there is even a market for all of that commercial development in South Philadelphia. The pandemic has left a glut of office space in Center City, and a hotel is already planned at the Navy Yard. Can South Philadelphia support more hotels and offices?

Even if tenants can be found, other challenges remain. Comcast Spectacor does not control all the land and would have to negotiate with several parties, including the city, state, surrounding neighborhoods, and local organizations, including the Phillies and Eagles.

Getting all those groups on the same page will not be easy. Just as Chinatown residents oppose the Sixers arena, South Philly neighbors may oppose more development and traffic. The Sixers have offered to fund a $50 million community benefits agreement and have said they do not want any tax dollars from the city. Will Comcast Spectacor do the same?

Then there is the question of parking. Comcast Spectacor plans to build three massive parking garages totaling 10,000 spaces. Beyond the huge expense, the combined garage space would put the Sports Complex among the biggest parking garage locations in the country.

That’s a lot of concrete for a city that should be striving to be more climate-friendly. Not to mention tailgating in a parking garage is not appealing or safe. Comcast Spectacor plans to preserve surface parking for tailgating, but will it be enough?

Either way, imagine the frustrating crawl in and out of those garages, especially during multiple events. And what about parking for the proposed apartments, hotels, and retail shops?

If the main intent is to keep the Sixers in South Philadelphia, then Comcast Spectacor has done a lousy job of wooing the team. The company did not consult with the Sixers on its development plans. Sixers co-owner David Adelman, who is spearheading the arena project, said no matter what, the team is leaving the Wells Fargo Center when its lease expires in 2031.

“I wish them well,” he said in an interview with the Editorial Board.

So, now what?

Everyone is waiting for the city to complete its analysis of the Sixers arena. What will Comcast Spectacor do if the Market Street arena is approved? Could the Flyers become tenants in the new Sixers arena? Or join forces?

If the city says no to the Sixers, would the team look to move elsewhere in or outside the city? For now, there does not appear to be a plan B.

There is much to like about the proposed Sixers arena, as well as some challenges, as this board detailed in an editorial last year.

Not moving forward with the Sixers arena is also problematic, as it will leave the future of East Market Street and the Fashion District in doubt. At the same time, moving forward with either or both projects will impact Philadelphia for decades to come.

That means Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and City Council face a monumental political and economic test. Billions of dollars and thousands of jobs are at stake. Along with big and powerful egos used to getting their way. Then there is the impact on the surrounding neighborhoods.

Parker often talks about using the “convening power” of the mayor to bring competing interests together. Can she negotiate a win-win for the Sixers, Comcast Spectacor, and the city? Can both projects succeed? Or will the old Negadelphia way of saying no to everything prevail?

Parker and City Council must analyze the strengths and weaknesses of both options and do what is best for the city and its taxpayers. Risks, rewards, and opportunities await. Don’t blow it, Philly.