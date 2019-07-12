Privately, officials acknowledge that city, state, and federal agencies dropped the ball. This oversight enabled former owner Sunoco and a subsidiary firm, Evergreen, to overlook or ignore for a decade the notion that the public should have a say or at least a chance to say something as the remediation proceeded. The changing of administrations in City Hall, Harrisburg and Washington, as well as the necessity of getting the work started, have been cited as reasons. But to us these are feeble excuses, little more than the latest example of that cursed Philly shrug.