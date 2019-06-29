In the end, it was the most serious refinery accident here in decades. The June 21 explosion and fire caused no deaths but had the potential to have been catastrophic. In a bitter irony, the only fatality to result from the fire appears to be that of the facility itself, which is now set for permanent closure. What follows is a reconstruction of that event as experienced by refinery workers on the scene that morning as well as firefighters and city officials charged with responding to it.