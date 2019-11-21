One union official told The Inquirer that perhaps six out of 10 SEPTA Regional Rail engineers with a decade or more of experience have been involved in at least one death; for subway line operators, the number is estimated at one in 10. It is SEPTA’s responsibility to make sure that employees involved in this sort of fatal accident — who have seen, heard, and felt the fatal impact at close range — are afterward treated with compassion and care. Currently, SEPTA provides three paid days off as well as a call from an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) representative; engineers or operators may seek counseling or other services, but many opt for a quick return to work. This hardly seems adequate to deal with such trauma.