In 2016, the Supreme Court struck down a Texas law that tightly regulated clinics that provide abortion with cumbersome requirements that do not address any actual patient health or safety needs. These types of regulations are prevalent all over the country, including Pennsylvania. But in the 2016 decision, the court found that Texas went too far and that its law imposed an “undue burden" by requiring that abortion providers have admission privileges in nearby hospitals. Now the court will review a Louisiana law that is almost identical to the law the same court found unconstitutional in 2016 -- including a 30-mile admission privileges requirement.