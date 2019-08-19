Considering that amount of political capital that any gun related effort requires, it’s critical that we don’t invest too much in programs that won’t move the needle. For example, gun buyback programs -- usually police run initiatives that allow anyone to turn in any gun and get cash in return, no questions asked -- are popular but ineffective. Multiple studies found that efforts to buy hundreds of guns did not reduce homicides. That’s a problem considering that gun buybacks are not cheap. Last year, Philadelphia spent $33,000 on buying back 300 guns in one day -- an investment that research suggests would have no impact on gun violence. Similarly, an assault weapons ban, while important for the long run, probably won’t have a large impact in the short term because of the sheer number of assault weapons in the hands of civilians.