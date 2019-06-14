When the Inquirer uncovered some of these issues in the city’s schools in its Toxic City series, Governor Wolf acted quickly to find $15.7 million for emergency cleanup at some of Philadelphia’s most rundown schools. Lately, Senator Vincent Hughes is pushing for some of the state budget surplus to go toward further cleaning up and repairing schools around the state, many of which are notorious for lead, asbestos, and other hazards. And Councilwoman Helen Gym is encouraging the School District of Philadelphia to invest $30 million of its fund balance (or surplus) to urgent repairs and maintenance of school buildings.