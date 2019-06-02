Hughes’ worthy proposal could cover lead and asbestos abatement, heating, venting and air-conditioning, and the removal of chemicals and toxins from schools, though the money will be far from a slam dunk. Hughes wants to fund part of the cleanup from an $828 million surplus in the state budget, generated in part by high tax revenues. But Republicans are already saying “not so fast” and warning against “spending sprees,” preferring to park a big part of the surplus in the rainy day fund. The fight for those dollars will be fierce. Never mind that in terms of priorities, children being in unsafe and hazardous public buildings should be considered a very rainy day.