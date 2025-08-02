Death and starvation in Gaza demand U.S. action | Editorial

While Donald Trump spent five days golfing in Scotland — costing U.S. taxpayers roughly $10 million — the death count continued to rise in Gaza.

More than 60,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip according to the latest tally by the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Israel’s offensive was in response to the horrific Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, in which about 1,200 people were brutally killed and 251 were taken hostage.

Rooting out Hamas terrorists responsible for the attack was justified.

But there is no justification for the indiscriminate killing and wanton starvation of innocent Palestinians — including thousands of women and children.

The bombings and famine must stop. But how?

Israel and the United States are headed by unserious and corrupt politicans more interested in power than peace. At this crucial moment in history, the two countries that once led the world in defending democracy are guided by solipsists.

Trump remains the linchpin to the peace that is needed for the sake of starving Palestinians and the future safety of Israel. Yet, he has shown little capacity to solve thorny problems — outside of his own legal troubles.

Even for serious leaders, the challenge is Herculean. Hamas exists just to fight. Its stated goal is to destroy Israel. On the other side, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded with alleged war crimes and famine.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has aided and abetted the tragedy by largely looking away.

Former President Joe Biden tried to broker a ceasefire, but Trump encouraged Netanyahu to “do what you have to do.”

Netanyahu has done exactly that — much to the horror of the free world. He brazenly claimed “there is no starvation in Gaza” despite the heart-wrenching images of emaciated children.

Even Trump conceded the famine in his awkward and compassionless way.

“Those children look very hungry,” he said, before adding, “that’s real starvation … you can’t fake that.”

What also can’t be faked is how Netanyahu has transformed the Israeli government into a ruthless war machine trying to bomb its way to security.

Gaza has been turned into a wasteland with enough rubble to fill more than 2 million dump trucks. Ninety percent of the homes have been destroyed along with most hospitals, schools, clinics, and cultural institutions.

Under Netanyahu, Israel has blocked most humanitarian aid from getting to those in need, falsely claiming that it was stolen by Hamas. Since May, Israeli forces have reportedly killed more than 1,000 desperate Palestinians trying to get food aid.

Last year, Biden threatened to stop sending some weapons to Israel but never followed through because he was trying to navigate his own political tightrope. That may be the only way to get Netanyahu’s attention.

But finding a path to peace is more difficult now with a slapdash Trump in the Oval Office. He practices social media diplomacy and can barely focus beyond a 24-hour news cycle.

On July 1, Trump announced a ceasefire on Truth Social. Just weeks later, he said members of Hamas “want to die” and Israel has to “finish the job.”

No doubt, nothing will get solved until Hamas releases any living or dead hostages. Any talk of a two-state solution became more difficult after the Oct. 7 attack — even as Canada, France, and Britain have called for the recognition of an independent Palestinian state.

At the same time, Netanyahu has never been an honest broker when it comes to finding a way for Israel and Palestine to coexist. He has prolonged the war to delay his own corruption trial and remain in power despite growing criticism from within Israel.

To what end?

Bombing Gaza has led to a sharp increase in antisemitism around the world.

Jews are divided against one another both in Israel and in the United States. Even within Jewish families there is division, often between younger and older generations.

Netanyahu has channeled Trump’s disinformation techniques, using terms like “deep state,” “wokeness,” and “fake news” to rally his conservative allies.

Even before the Oct. 7 attack, there was a growing fear that Netanyahu would turn Israel into an illiberal democracy. The war in Gaza has clouded Israel’s future.

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman, who has lived and reported throughout the Middle East, warned that Israel risks becoming “a pariah state — a source of shame, not of pride.”

Israel won the battle, but under Netanyahu has lost its way.