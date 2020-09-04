A new report on Pennsylvania nursing homes by Community Legal Services of Philadelphia, the Center for Advocacy for the Rights and Interests of the Elderly (CARIE), and six other organizations made 42 recommendations for “immediate action” to address the COVID-19 crisis in Pennsylvania nursing homes. Among the recommendations: Higher pay and more training for staff, as well as more rigorous inspections and monitoring, . New Jersey health officials say they already have implemented 19 of the many dozens of recommendations made in an analysis of the state’s response to COVID-19.