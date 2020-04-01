Ninety-three of New Jersey’s 375 nursing homes have had at least one COVID-19 case. Fifty-two of its 355 deaths — 21% — are associated with long-term care facilities, the state Department of Health said. Pennsylvania has had 200 confirmed coronavirus cases related to nursing homes out of a total of 5,805 cases. Ninety-two of Pennsylvania’s 695 nursing homes have had at least one positive case. Most of those are in Southeastern Pennsylvania, said Nate Wardle, a spokesman for the state Department of Health. He would not say how many of the state’s COVID-19 deaths involved nursing home residents.