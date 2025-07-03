Founders’ grievances against King George echo in Trump’s royal presidency | Editorial

The Declaration of Independence, adopted in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776, contains a familiar and stirring decree:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Less often cited are the declaration’s 27 grievances spelled out against King George III. As Americans gather to celebrate the freedoms we hold dear, it is worth noting that some of what activated the founders 249 years ago echoes in what Donald Trump has wrought.

“He has obstructed the Administration of Justice, by refusing his Assent to Laws for establishing Judiciary powers.”

The Trump administration ignored a judge’s order to return two flights containing hundreds of Venezuelan migrants sent to a prison in El Salvador.

“He has refused his Assent to Laws.”

Ty Cobb, a former Trump White House attorney, said, “This is a totally lawless administration with no respect for the courts or the rule of law.”

“He has made Judges dependent on his Will alone, for the tenure of their offices.”

Trump called for the impeachment of federal judges who rule against him.

“He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harass our people, and eat out their substance.”

Trump used an executive order to establish the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. He then appointed Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, to oversee mass firings of federal workers.

More than a dozen state attorneys general unsuccessfully sued to block DOGE, alleging Musk’s role violated the Constitution’s appointment clause.

“The founders of this country would be outraged that, 250 years after our nation overthrew a king, the people of this country — many of whom have fought and died to protect our freedoms — are now subject to the whims of a single unelected billionaire,” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said.

While Musk is gone, the DOGE damage continues.

“He has kept among us, in times of peace, Standing Armies without the Consent of our legislatures.”

Trump sent thousands of troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. He also sent around 700 Marines and 4,000 members of the National Guard to Los Angeles without the governor’s consent.

“For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world.”

Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs have roiled free trade across the globe.

“For imposing Taxes on us without our Consent.”

Trump’s tariffs are expected to result in a cumulative tax hike on consumers of $1 trillion a year.

“He has plundered our seas.”

Trump’s net worth has increased by billions of dollars this year through his social media company, murky crypto investments, and numerous development deals around the globe.

“He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us.”

Trump was indicted for efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. After his 2024 election, the case was dropped.

The declaration’s conclusion about King George holds true today: “A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.”

While revolution is not the answer today, there is no denying Trump’s assault on the Constitution has undermined American exceptionalism and made the country more divided, weaker, and meaner.

Of course, the United States has long struggled to live up to the ideals laid out in the declaration and the Constitution. But no president has actively undermined American institutions like Trump.

In 1852, Frederick Douglass delivered a searing Independence Day speech highlighting the paradox in a country that valued freedom, yet tolerated slavery.

“This Fourth of July is yours, not mine,” Douglass said. “You may rejoice, I must mourn.”

A recent poll found that American pride has dropped to a new low. Like Douglass, on this July Fourth, many mourn what has become of the self-evident truths Americans long held.

But despite the dark days, even Douglass believed the enduring power of the ideals of liberty and justice enshrined in the Declaration of Independence would ultimately prevail.

That cause still endures, but must be fought for.