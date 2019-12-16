Because the transactions at the heart of the program are mostly private, involving either individuals or groups of investors and the Internal Revenue Service, Philly, Camden, and other municipalities playing host to these arrangements are largely out of the loop. The tracts were chosen by governors using 2010 census data — by now likely to be seriously out of date in many instances — and can include at least in part neighborhoods that are not distressed but close to those that are, or were. Hence the sort of luxe high-rises and posh hotels being built with the help of OZ that a recent New York Times story described in cities like Houston and New Orleans. According to the Times, even former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie “has raised money for opportunity-zone investments including an apartment building in Hackensack, N.J., and a self-storage center in Connecticut.”