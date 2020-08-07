The Labor Office is not shy about touting how busy they’ve been since March, logging in 229,726 overtime hours to handle over 300,000 calls and over 600,000 emails. Those are big numbers, but who are they supposed to impress? If you’ve lost your job and can not reach the unemployment office to get questions or claims settled, this attempt at public relations has got to seem tone deaf, if not downright cruel. It would be more productive to fix the failures and glitches in software, the confusing and often conflicting information, or better yet, develop an actual plan to fix this problem, like setting up separate communication points for those whose benefits are still outstanding, or expanding the capacity to handle different types of calls. Fortunately, at the local level, the Philadelphia Unemployment Project and Philadelphia legal assistance offer assistance. But the state needs to do better.