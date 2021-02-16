That’s a curious argument that suggests there would be no protocols for insuring eligibility — like proof of residency. The administration also argued that the stadium site would leave behind many residents who don’t have cars, even though the Linc proposal incorporates a transit plan. It’s hard to give credence to these arguments and their pettiness suggests political posturing is at its heart. The Kenney administration, which is discussing with FEMA a vaccination plan at the Convention Center, may be feeling understandably raw after Philly Fighting Covid , but the lesson in that disaster should have been to bring more people together to create a plan.