Several Philadelphia City Council members and other community leaders called Wednesday for the city to begin planning a coronavirus vaccination site at the South Philadelphia stadium complex, and sharply criticized Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration for its vaccine rollout.
“Philadelphia has fumbled a bit along the way in working to get vaccinations out to our residents,” said Councilmember Allan Domb, who organized the news conference at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia. He said he has contacted local companies and organizations in an effort to propose a better vaccination plan.
The news conference was the latest blow in the political fight between Kenney and City Council amid fallout over Philly Fighting Covid, the self-proclaimed group of “college kids” that ran a mass vaccination site for the city at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and drew embarrassing national headlines.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley has said the administration does not support using the stadium for vaccinations because it may attract residents of surrounding counties and states and would not advance the city’s goals of ensuring racial equity in the city’s vaccination process.
Mike Dunn, a city spokesperson, said Wednesday that Domb’s criticisms were false and said his stadium plan “would fully derail our efforts to achieve equity.”
“We ask Councilman Domb and other supporters this: Are you deliberately trying to ensure that white privileged suburban residents of other counties and states are prioritized for vaccination over Black and brown taxpayers of Philadelphia?” Dunn said.
Officials at Wednesday’s news conference pushed back, arguing the stadium site would be equitable, and that it would be possible to limit vaccinations to Philadelphians. As an example of how officials could check for residency, Brady held up his own driver’s license and waved it.
The city could also enlist the help of the National Guard to enforce residency requirements, or the health department could specifically invite people for vaccines based on their zip code with Dr. Ala Stanford, the founder of the Black Doctors COVID Consortium, coordinating the effort, Domb said.
For those without a car, Domb said, SEPTA would provide express trains and buses.
”We can control whose getting vaccinated,” Domb said. “This is a good idea. Almost every other city is doing it.”
Farley has not ruled out the use of the stadium site for vaccinations in the future, but said it could only be done once the vaccine is more widely available. He has instead focused on a neighborhood-based approach, and announced Tuesday that three sites will open Feb. 22 in or near Harrowgate, University City, and Sharswood.
Council has criticized the Kenney administration for working with Philly Fighting COVID, and in the past week has introduced legislation that would give Council more oversight over the vaccination contracting process and held a hearing to question officials about the partnership.
The health department cut ties with the group after The Inquirer raised questions about the group’s policy allowing it to sell personal data through a for-profit arm, and the deputy health commissioner resigned after records obtained by The Inquirer showed that she gave an unfair advantage to Philly Fighting COVID in a city bidding process. An independent investigation is now underway by the city’s inspector general.
But Council members continue to express public skepticism about the administration’s vaccine plans. Domb and former U.S. Rep. Bob Brady said they have personally contacted local organizations, companies, and hospitals, and identified several potential sites for mass vaccination clinics. (Hospitals are already working as vaccine providers in partnership with the city health department.)
Officials called this plan “Operation Philly Special.”
“Everyone we have spoken to, everyone said ‘we want to help. What can we do to help?’” Domb said.
Domb said he has also gained the support of other community groups and would like the Black Doctors COVID Consortium to oversee this effort — but Dunn noted Wednesday that the Black Doctors’ group supports the administration’s plans.
Councilmember Cindy Bass, who also attended Wednesday’s news conference, said she took personal offense to the administration’s response that the stadium plan did not advance racial equity goals.
“As an African-American woman, born and raised in the city, I’ve lived racism every day. I don’t have the privilege that [Kenney] has in his skin,” Bass said. “For him to tell me about what I’m doing and it’s wrong for my people, I am highly insulted by his statement.”
President Joseph R. Biden has called for the use of NFL stadiums as vaccination sites, and several stadiums are already in use for vaccinations. Brady boasted that he could present an argument to Biden about why the city should receive more vaccines, but wants the administration to use stadiums as vaccine clinics
“By doing what he’s asking us to do, then I would be on much better ground to go to him and say ‘Guess what? We’re ready,’” Brady said. “Can I reach President Biden? Absolutely. I talk to President Biden all the time, he’s my friend. I tell you I got a title. My title is ‘Friend of Joe.’”
The Kenney administration has been in touch with the Eagles about a potential vaccine site, Dunn said. But he declined to comment on the details of their discussions.
The Eagles now appear to be stuck in the middle of a political battle over whether to use Lincoln Financial Field. The team said in a statement that it has expressed interest to city and state officials in using the stadium as a vaccination site.
”We will await further guidance,” a team spokesperson said, “but stand ready to help our community in any way possible to help ensure a safe and efficient vaccination process at our stadium.”