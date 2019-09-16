E-cigarette is an umbrella term to multiple products — legal, illicit, containing nicotine, and some containing THC. Because e-cigarettes are a relatively new product — around for less than two decades — there are still many unanswered questions about the long-term health effects of years of vaping nicotine. However, a review conducted by England’s public health agency concluded that e-cigarettes carry only 5% of the harm of combustible cigarettes. Following this conclusion, England started a campaign to promote vaping as a healthier, though not harmless, alternative to smoking cigarettes.