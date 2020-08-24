Although the Trump administration is attempting to block the use of ballot drop boxes in Pennsylvania, expanding their availability is essential. Widely used for years in other states, these locked, mailbox-like receptacles placed outside public buildings and other locations offer voters a way to convey their mail-in ballots, and election officials a secure place to collect them — without relying on the post office. Local election board workers regularly collect the ballots, including on election day. Far more ballot drop boxes at more locations are needed; in the July NJ primary, only 5 such boxes were available in all of Camden County’s 227 square miles.