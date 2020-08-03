Making a better Washington Avenue for all users has been a public priority since at least 2012, articulated in the city’s South District Plan and its related Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan. But the road has been, well, bumpy: The Planning Commission released a realignment study in 2014. A 2015 public outreach campaign by the city’s office of transportation about a proposed “road diet” to shrink travel lanes sought consensus but ended in stalemate. While many neighborhood groups voiced support, some residents didn’t trust the city’s traffic study. Businesses had concerns about reducing travel lanes and parking changes. Hearing conflicting feedback, Council members Mark Squilla and Kenyatta Johnson pumped the brakes, opting to support further study before introducing legislation necessary to realign the street.