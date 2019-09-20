Each year, about 60,000 Philadelphians leave the city — an exodus larger than the entire population of Harrisburg. That statistic is likely to leave many Philadelphians skittish, given the city’s history of dramatic declines in population over the last five or six decades. Especially since the number of people moving out exceeds the number moving in from other parts of the country by 10,000. But there are plenty of reasons to keep calm. The overall city’s population is still growing, thanks to immigration and a birthrate the exceeds the death rate.