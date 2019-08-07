No one statement could change what America and the world has seen from Trump for years. That’s why the white supremacist who killed 51 people in New Zealand mosques was right when he called Donald Trump “a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose." That’s why the alleged El Paso gunman who wrote down white supremacist views before gunning down more than 20 people parroted Trump in his online rant. And that’s why Donald Trump’s statement that Americans should speak with one voice against racism and white supremacy rings so hollow.