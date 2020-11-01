As they had done for weeks in remote voting locations across Pennsylvania, voters by the hundreds snaked over several blocks outside the Delaware County Government Center in Media when I stopped by on Tuesday. It was a portrait of civic conviction fueling what are expected to be voter turnout levels unseen in a century. And while the voters' stated reason was to beat the deadline that day for requesting mail ballots, a deeper determination was at play. It was the very force animating so much of our politics in this most volatile of years.