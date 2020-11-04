In the suburbs where Democrats were hoping to surge Joe Biden to victory with massive turnout unseen in the Clinton-Trump race of 2016, I heard about liberals marching their empty mail-in ballots to local polling sites in Delaware and Montgomery Counties. Would-be absentee voters no longer wanted to use Pennsylvania’s expanded mail-in ballot law. They were concerned about President Trump and his Republican Party’s candid plans to attack the counting of mail-in votes in this battleground state so they ditched their empty ballots at the polls to instead vote in person.