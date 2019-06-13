It’s obvious to me that recent attacks on the Electoral College have been triggered by Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race. She won the popular vote by about 2.87 million, but garnered 227 electoral votes to Trump’s 304. These attacks on the Electoral College have helped to add energy to the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. This compact says that the states involved will award their electoral votes to the candidate who gets the most popular votes in the 50 states and the District of Columbia. So far, 14 states and the District of Columbia have signed on, and five or six more are getting close, with Pennsylvania a key target. Their challenge is to reach 270 electoral votes and to survive court challenges.