For the price of $24,000 to $40,000 per child in tuition, here is how one of the most prestigious private schools in suburban Philadelphia is planning to get around the problem of a coronavirus pandemic that is forcing the shutdown of in-class instruction at many public schools this fall.
Spoiler alert: The kids get to go to class.Every single day of the week.
The Shipley School is aiming for this lofty outcome through a flabbergasting array of if-then statements and contingency plans shared with me a few days ago by head of school Michael Turner. By the end of our one-hour-long talk, it felt as though I had just interviewed the logistics chief of a major corporation rather than an education guy.
Every education administrator has been scrambling like this. But only a few have the resources of a place like Shipley. Which, in and of itself, is both breathtaking and deeply distressing if you care about America no longer giving an ordinary kid a decent shot to get ahead in this country.
“This is incredibly expensive,” Turner said when asked how Shipley was underwriting an elaborate, labor-intensive plan to pull off what even well-funded suburban districts like Lower Merion are refusing to do on Day one of school: in-person instruction, five days a week.
“We have used the school’s cash reserves,” he said.
While school districts buckle under pandemic pressures, tight budgets and none of the facilities or wiggle room of a place like Shipley, we see money at this school buying well-heeled students a premium alternative. Shipley is not serving up the kind of masking-tape-and-cyber-patchwork being concocted by desperately overburdened public schools this fall.
In just the past couple of weeks, a number of districts as prominent as Lower Merion have told parents their children will start the school year at home. So what if you and your husband work? So what if the kids are 9 and 10 years old or in kindergarten? Details are scant and have been all summer.
Shipley, meanwhile, is sparing no expense to do the opposite.
Shipley is buying web cameras for online streaming of live classes. It is trimming further its already small class sizes and capping them at bite-sized 9, 10, or 11 students, versus 15 in a normal year for second grade, to facilitate strict social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It is hiring more teachers and staff, too.
Plexiglass shields are in supply. Up to 10 huge tents will be erected on turf-covered athletic fields for extra space, too. Those fields, as I viewed them during a recent visit, made Citizens Bank Park seem small.
Turner, the head of school for about a year, said preparations had been tough.
“Our team, people haven’t had a day off since winter break,” he said.
If someone tests positive for COVID-19, there are several scenarios for how to stay open or modify operations, including quarantining classes and rotating teachers. There will be no testing, however, by the school.
It is no surprise that Shipley, a storied bastion of Main Line elites, is doing so much to beat back the pandemic. I had called, in fact, to gauge exactly what was possible when money is, effectively, no object. If only we could say the same for all our children, all our families, all our schools.
Shipley even is looking for ways to possibly help its own teachers who may have young children stranded at home due to their own public schools planning virtual-only instruction requiring parental supervision.
“We’re trying to understand the scope of that issue,” Turner said, “and exploring options.”
Shipley has expanded its leave policies for faculty concerned about their health, is offering accommodations to others, and has been walking teachers through modified classrooms and procedures to make them feel safe.
“At the end of the day it doesn’t matter how much planning we do,” Turner said. “Our faculty is the most important part of our program in meeting our mission. If we don’t take good care of our colleagues than we don’t have a school. All the plexiglass barriers in the world don’t replace teachers.”
God bless Shipley. Money, as we know, fixes a lot of problems in this country, and Shipley’s got it. Its board even put together a fund to help students whose parents may have fallen on hard times with the pandemic recession.
But God help the school districts at which destruction is the order of the day. Those resorting to virtual-only teaching are eliminating contagion risk at their schools but offloading it onto parents who must now hire caregivers and tutors to enter their homes if mom and dad have jobs they can’t afford to quit.
Shipley intends to stay open for in-the-flesh learning for its roughly 770-and-counting pre-Kindergarten-through-12th-grade students (enrollment numbers are still in flux) as long as Gov. Wolf does not impose shutdown orders.
“Five days a week for a full school day for any student that wants to come to school,” Turner said. “We will give families the option to learn on campus or remotely, and to move back and forth fluidly between those two models. If your child wants to come to school Monday and learn online Tuesday, okay. Families don’t need to tell us that.”
These are the fault lines in America 2020. Money talks — now more than ever.