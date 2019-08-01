Tom Callen, 70, of Fishtown, retired stationary engineer school district of Philadelphia, holds a picture frame of him and his wife, Carol, Callen 79, on their wedding day out in the front of his home on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Tom was married to his wife, Carol Callen, 79, for almost 40 years, but had passed four days before their 40th anniversary. Tom had started to grow his garden of flowers and wanted to move his flowers to the front of their home, but Carol never wanted it to happen. "This is really dedicated to her, the flowers," Callen said. "I feel like I got part of her back again."