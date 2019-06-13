On May 12, 1942, Oshima couldn’t take it anymore. He walked up to the first of two wire fences surrounding the encampment and started climbing over. A U.S. guard chased him with a pistol and fired several shots that missed, as other internees screamed, “Don’t shoot! He’s insane!” Oshima made it to the second fence and climbed to the top but then stopped — long enough for another chasing guard to shoot him in the back of the head. Kanesaburo Oshima died instantly — one of at least seven Japanese-Americans shot and killed by guards during the World War II internment.