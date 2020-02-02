Everyone was there because McDonnell, of Bristol, had been convicted a decade earlier of misspending about $100,000 in therapy payments from the archdiocese he had sought after having been abused by a priest. He used the church’s money instead for other purposes. McDonnell said he had ripped off the church out of anger. He was a kid, he said, when the Rev. Francis Trauger assaulted him. He’d been left traumatized.