Pope Francis is expected on Thursday to name the bishop of Cleveland, Nelson Perez, as the next leader of the 1.5-million member Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The sources said the pontiff’s choice would be unveiled in an early morning Vatican announcement and then discussed later at a news conference in Philadelphia. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the decision.
Perez would be the region’s first Hispanic archbishop, overseeing one of the largest Catholic infrastructures in the United States, with more than 215 parishes, 460 diocesan priests, and a network of universities and schools serving more than 141,000 students in five counties. His appointment would also serve as a homecoming for the 58-year-old prelate.
He will succeed Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, who took the helm in 2011 and has been credited with stabilizing an archdiocese roiled at the time by financial shortfalls and fallout from a damning grand jury report that year that implicated the city’s church hierarchy in covering up decades of sexual abuse. Chaput is expected to step down after turning 75 last year, the traditional retirement age for Catholic bishops.
Perez, a Cuban-American born in Miami and raised in New Jersey, he was ordained in 1989 at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood. Perez then spent 23 years serving as a parish priest in the Olney and Lawncrest sections of Philadelphia and in West Chester before he was tapped to join the church hierarchy as an auxiliary bishop in Long Island in 2012.
Perez would be leaving Cleveland less than two years after Francis selected him to lead the northeastern Ohio diocese.
The news of Perez’s appointment was first reported by Rocco Palmo, a Philadelphia-based blogger and expert on the Catholic hierarchy.
Ken Gavin, a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, did not return calls Wednesday night seeking comment. A Cleveland television station reported that Gavin confirmed plans for a 10 a.m. news conference, but would not discuss the topic.
Perez was born in Miami in 1961 to Cuban parents who had fled Fidel Castro’s government. He earned his degree in psychology from Montclair State University in New Jersey and taught elementary school in Puerto Rico before enrolling in the seminary.
In 2017, he was named by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to lead its committee on cultural diversity in the church. And during his time in Cleveland, he emerged as an outspoken advocate for immigrants in his community, denouncing the Trump administration’s family separation policy and saying the nation had lost its “moral compass.”
The bishop once intervened on behalf of a migrant facing deportation with a personal appeal to ICE.
During his time here, his frank rhetoric and willingness to engage in secular political debates on issues including divorce, statute-of-limitations reform and gun control have earned him a following among conservative U.S. Catholics, while occasionally putting him at odds with the likes of Mayor Jim Kenney, some clergy sex-abuse victims and — seemingly, at times — Francis himself.
Chaput’s spokesman has said he plans to remain based in the area once his retirement is officially announced.