Trump’s Mideast peace deal is high on hoopla, vague on critical details

In a week when President Donald Trump openly declared war on the “enemy within” — meaning anyone who disagrees with his edicts, from blue city mayors to generals to judges to universities to media — we all could use a glimmer of hope in the wider world.

Trump certainly didn’t provide one to Kyiv or America’s European backers as he steadfastly refused to sanction Russia, or permit an eager Congress to do so, even as Vladimir Putin bombed Ukrainian civilians nightly and sent drones to threaten NATO allies.

To the contrary, while War Secretary Pete Hegseth was humiliating the 800 generals he’d summoned to the Pentagon, he was also trying to limit the weapons that the Europeans could buy for themselves or Ukraine.

Yet, as the president stood beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, he called it “one of the greatest days ever in civilization” and declared “we’re beyond very close [to] eternal peace in the Middle East.” Trump was referring, of course, to the 20-point Gaza peace plan that Netanyahu agreed to in principle (but with potentially deal-breaking conditions).

Like so much of Trump’s foreign policy, this plan is high on hoopla but vague on details, and often fantastical in its descriptions. It requires further tough negotiations on nearly every point. Pressure must be put not only on Hamas to agree — which it hasn’t yet at this writing — but also on Israel.

Despite insisting that “Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza,” the deal contains many loopholes that leave the door wide-open for either or both.

The clearest of the 20 points calls for an immediate end to the war once both sides accept the proposal, after which all Israeli hostages, alive or dead, are returned. Then Israel will supposedly release Palestinian prisoners, including 250 with life sentences. (If the Israeli government gets all the hostages back, they might well renege on subsequent steps as they have on the second phase of previous exchanges.)

Hamas is then supposed to surrender, disarm, and receive amnesty or go into exile, leaving Gaza to be temporarily governed by a committee of “apolitical” Palestinian technocrats supervised by an international “Board of Peace” chaired by Trump (with an assist from former British Prime Minister Tony Blair).

If that prospect sounds dubious, it should.

There would be no role for the Palestinian Authority — widely recognized globally as the Palestinian leadership, but despised and undercut by the Israeli government — even though it has long combated Hamas.

The Palestinian Authority might have a role, after it has “completed its reform plan,” says the ninth point, but leaves out who would define when it has done so. Israel has categorically rejected any PA role, and there is little incentive for them to make needed reforms if they are to be banned.

Nor is there any clear definition or any timeline for when or whether Israel Defense Forces will withdraw and hand over security to the proposed international force. And there is only the vaguest hint, in Point 19, that conditions “may” emerge someday “for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood.”

In essence, that decision is left entirely to Israel, and Netanyahu firmly ruled it out last week.

Even when it comes to humanitarian aid, the plan is wifty. Upon acceptance of the deal, “full aid” is supposed to be sent into Gaza, with its distribution controlled by “the United Nations and its agencies or the Red Crescent,” but not by groups associated with either party. However, in recent months, Israel ruled out any involvement by U.N. agencies and insisted controlling aid itself, which has exacerbated the current famine. There is no clarity in the deal on whether Jerusalem would be willing to change course.

But the most glaring hole in the entire plan is the role envisioned for moderate Arab states that have good relations with Israel.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, whose leaders are close to Trump, are supposed to squeeze Hamas into submitting. The Saudis and Emiratis, who have heavily funded first son-in-law Jared Kushner’s businesses, are supposed to pay for the rebuilding of Gaza. The Gulf Arabs, along with Egypt and Jordan are tasked with organizing the International Force to police Gaza.

Yet, having discussed the deal with all of them, the Trump team at the last minute met with Israeli officials and significantly changed the terms they had agreed to. This left Arab allies furious according to news reports.

These Arab allies had accepted shouldering responsibility for Gaza on three conditions, I was told by phone from Jerusalem by Nimrod Novik, a longtime Israeli peace negotiator with strong Arab contacts. “These were a complete Israeli withdrawal, a clear role for the Palestinian Authority from the outset, and a credible Israeli commitment to a future two-state solution,” he said.

“But during the negotiations in the lead-up to the White House ceremony, Netanyahu managed to dilute those Arab conditions by making IDF withdrawal unbinding, PA involvement remote and uncertain, and the terms for Palestinian statehood obscure.”

These Arab countries, along with the Muslim nations of Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkey, whose cooperation will also be needed for any international force, tepidly welcomed Trump’s efforts to end the war in Gaza. But they made clear that their full cooperation depends on reviving the original points that the White House had deleted.

“The only thing that can be said for sure [about this deal] is that Netanyahu received a huge gift from Trump,” wrote Raviv Hecht in Haaretz on Thursday. That’s because the Israeli leader likely believes Hamas will reject or provide some excuse to cancel the deal, which would undercut global and domestic pressure on Israel to end the fighting.

As Netanyahu said Monday, “If Hamas rejects your plan, Mr. President, or if they supposedly accept it and then basically do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself.”

Trump has always preferred performance to taking on the hard stuff. But to get a hostage release, the demise of Hamas, and an end to the Gaza war, it will take pressure on both sides.

Failure to do so is more likely to lead to another bloody Mideast failure, not a Nobel Peace Prize.