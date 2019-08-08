It was just a couple of days before the gunshots in El Paso that the dome of hot air that tortured much of northern Europe in July — with temperatures in Paris rising to a once-unthinkable 108 degrees — migrated over the massive ice sheets of Greenland. In just a few days, the Arctic island outpost lost an astronomical 60 billion tons of ice underneath that baking sun. Scientists said the melt — of an extent that climate gloom-and-doomers were predicting for the latter 21st century, not now — could cover the entire state of Florida in 5 inches of water. Those numbers — as always with climate change — can be hard to fathom but in this case a picture (or video) is worth 1,000 words.